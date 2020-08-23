Verta Rhea Drafts Koon IRMO - Verta Rhea Drafts Koon, age 90, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from COVID 19. A devoted wife, mama, grandmama, great-grandmama, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, she will be remembered as a faithful prayer warrior, and a compassionate woman who cared for her family and loved unconditionally. She was born on January 2, 1930 to Daniel L. and Gurlie Belle Derrick Drafts in Irmo, S.C. When Verta was not quite three, her mother died and her father, Daniel, moved her brother, J.D. and Verta to Lexington, S.C. to live with the Drafts family. He faithfully brought the two children back to Irmo every Sunday so that they could attend their mother's church, Bethlehem Lutheran and know their mother's family. When Verta was eight, her father married Lila Rikard Koon, the woman who would raise her and her brother. She was a true mother to J.D. and Verta and later was a wonderful grandmother to all of her grandchildren. At the age of twelve, Verta developed Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes. This was in 1942 and was a serious disease as it is today. Her family credits Lila for guiding her through this difficult time, supervising her insulin shots, keeping her on a very strict diet and so much more. Throughout Verta's life, she kept to this diet, never developed a taste for sugar and ate mostly lean meats and vegetables. She was a wonderful cook and could make the best desserts for her family and never touch a frosting or batter. Her doctor once said she should be "The Poster Child for Diabetes." He said she could very well be one of the oldest living Type 1 Diabetics with no typical problems. At her passing she had lived with diabetes for 78 years. In 1948, she married H.D. Koon and they were happily married for 59 years until his death in 2007. She was a faithful member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for 45 years. She loved her vegetable and flower garden, especially her pansies and she loved to rake leaves. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Brunson Rodgers; sons, Wayne Koon (Sally), Dan Koon (Jane); grandsons, Patrick Lindler, Daniel Koon, Patrick Sercy (Corey), Ken Sercy (Erica), Holden Groce; granddaughters, Jennifer Groce (Jeramey), Anna Koon; great-grandchildren, Cadence Groce, Owen Sercy, Ford Sercy, Sydney Sercy; her brother's sons, who were her special nephews, Billy Drafts (Barbara), Jimmy Drafts (Cathy); brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Furman and Elsie Koon, Kenneth and Linda Koon; sister-in-law, Rose Koon and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, H.D. Koon, she was predeceased by her sons-in-law, Joe Brunson, Phil Rodgers; brother and sister-in-law, J.D. and Helen Drafts; nephew, Fred Drafts; stepbrother and sister-in-law, Herman and Dorothy Koon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Catherine Koon, Leon and Elizabeth K. Addy, Don and Faye K. Morrison, Clyde Koon, Virginia K. Alworden. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 10000 Broad River Road, Irmo, SC 29063. Mrs. Koon spent the last year of her life at the Heritage at Lowman and the family is grateful for the care she received, especially from Wyman, Michael and Donna. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
.