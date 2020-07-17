Vessie Jean Burkins Cureton COLUMBIA - Private funeral services are being held for Vessie Jean Burkins Cureton, Esq. Born March 25, 1950 to Robert J. and Daisy Giles Burkins in McConnells, SC, she departed this life Monday, July 13, 2020. Mrs. Cureton was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School and Winthrop College in Rock Hill, SC. She also received a Juris Doctorate Degree from Wake Forest School of Law. After graduating, she practiced governmental law and private practice in Wake County, NC as well as Columbia, SC. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. Robert N. Burkins. Surviving are: her husband, Judge Jasper Marshall Cureton, a son, Jason Marshall Cureton, and step-daughter, Indira Cureton (Kevin) Cummings, all of Columbia, SC. She was Nana to Kincaid Cummings and Graeson Cummings, and future mother-in-law to Cherelle Dantzler, also of Columbia, SC. She is also survived by eight siblings, Glenn (Patsy) Burkins, of Charlotte, NC, Nettie Greene, of Columbia, SC, Marian (Richard) Elder, of Atlanta, GA, Sandra (Paul) Safford, of Herndon, VA, Helen Burkins, of Atlanta, GA, D. Barbara (Michael) McWhite, of Middleburg, FL, Sallie Lassiter, of Waldorf, MD, and Karen Burkins, of Winston Salem, NC. Two brothers-in-law, James C. (Elease) Cureton, of Columbia, SC, Rev. William (Mary) Cureton, of West Union, SC; three sisters-in-law, Wendy Burkins, of Simpsonville, SC, Ethel Williams, of Anderson, SC, and Mabel Sue (Prince) Thomas, of Lansdale, PA. A host of aunts, nieces, nephews, and friends to mourn her passing.



