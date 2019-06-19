Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vesta Murray Haselden. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Vesta Murray Haselden COLUMBIA - Vesta Murray Haselden, 101, wife of the late Edward Wheeler Haselden, died peacefully in her home on June 18, 2019. She was born on October 14, 1917, in Columbia. She was a daughter of the late William Jacob and Minnie Blalock Murray. Mrs. Haselden was a graduate of Sweet Briar College. She was a long-time member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Holy Cross, Trinity Altar Guild, the Palmetto Garden Club, the Assembly, and other civic and social organizations. Mrs. Haselden was devoted to her faith and her family. She will be remembered as a true southern lady and matriarch, who always treated others with kindness and grace. For those who had the good fortune of her company, she will be remembered as a role model and inspiration. She was an avid gardener who found peace in the beauty of nature. Mrs. Haselden is survived by her two children and their families, Dr. Edward W. Haselden, Jr. (Kitty) and Anne Haselden Foster; grandchildren William Mace Haselden (Lane), Thomas Foster Haselden (Loucinda), Audrey Haselden Walter (Matt), Vesta Murray Ferris (Mead), Isabel Foster Berbert (Tayloe), and Murray Cheves Thompson (Robert); son-in-law Tom Cheves, his wife, Donna and their son, Thomas (Anna). Mrs. Haselden is also survived by nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edward Wheeler Haselden; daughter, Min Murray Haselden Cheves; and her grandson, Edward Wheeler Haselden, III. The memorial service for Mrs. Haselden will be held Thursday, June 20th, at 11 o'clock at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The family will receive friends directly following the service in Satterlee Hall. A private burial preceding the service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Her family expresses deep appreciation to her loving caregivers; Shelia Frye, Mary Mitchell, Vilma Evans, Mary Riley, Ayethevia Davis and Carol Brown. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 110 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201; Historic Columbia, 1601 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or a . Memories and condolences may be shared at

Vesta Murray Haselden COLUMBIA - Vesta Murray Haselden, 101, wife of the late Edward Wheeler Haselden, died peacefully in her home on June 18, 2019. She was born on October 14, 1917, in Columbia. She was a daughter of the late William Jacob and Minnie Blalock Murray. Mrs. Haselden was a graduate of Sweet Briar College. She was a long-time member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Holy Cross, Trinity Altar Guild, the Palmetto Garden Club, the Assembly, and other civic and social organizations. Mrs. Haselden was devoted to her faith and her family. She will be remembered as a true southern lady and matriarch, who always treated others with kindness and grace. For those who had the good fortune of her company, she will be remembered as a role model and inspiration. She was an avid gardener who found peace in the beauty of nature. Mrs. Haselden is survived by her two children and their families, Dr. Edward W. Haselden, Jr. (Kitty) and Anne Haselden Foster; grandchildren William Mace Haselden (Lane), Thomas Foster Haselden (Loucinda), Audrey Haselden Walter (Matt), Vesta Murray Ferris (Mead), Isabel Foster Berbert (Tayloe), and Murray Cheves Thompson (Robert); son-in-law Tom Cheves, his wife, Donna and their son, Thomas (Anna). Mrs. Haselden is also survived by nine great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Edward Wheeler Haselden; daughter, Min Murray Haselden Cheves; and her grandson, Edward Wheeler Haselden, III. The memorial service for Mrs. Haselden will be held Thursday, June 20th, at 11 o'clock at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. The family will receive friends directly following the service in Satterlee Hall. A private burial preceding the service will be held at Elmwood Cemetery. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Her family expresses deep appreciation to her loving caregivers; Shelia Frye, Mary Mitchell, Vilma Evans, Mary Riley, Ayethevia Davis and Carol Brown. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 110 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201; Historic Columbia, 1601 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201, or a . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations