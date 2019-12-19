Vicki Diane Spitzmesser

Obituary
Vicki Diane Spitzmesser ELGIN A funeral service for Vicki Diane Spitzmesser, 66, will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Blaney Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Jacob Helsley will officiate. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Spitzmesser passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Knoxville, TN, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Rector Satterfield and Ruby Jean Capps DePaolo. Mrs. Spitzmesser was a member of Blaney Baptist Church. She was a long devout Christian, loving and sincere person. She enjoyed crafts, quilting, teaching others to quilt, singing, and butterflies. Vicki never met a stranger and was always willing to help those in need. She lived her life through her faith in God. Surviving are her husband, Jonathan Brent Spitzmesser; children, Staci Lynn Tyler and Matthew Brent Spitzmesser; grandchildren, Cody Lewis Tyler (Brittany), Jonathan Rogue Tyler (Samantha), Liliana Grace Fogle, Victoria Alexis Repp; great-grandchild, Madelynn Grace Tyler; siblings, William "Bill" Copeland, Dee Carrigg, Angie DePaolo, Joe DePaolo and Gina DePaolo; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Jeff Copeland. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Dec. 19, 2019
