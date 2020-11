Vicki O. RossAugust 28, 1948 - November 1, 2020CAMDEN, South Carolina - Services for Vicki Owens Ross, 72, will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.Mrs. Ross passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Camden, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Harold Owens and Lilie Mae Hunter Owens. She was a loving wife and mother. Mrs. Ross enjoyed reading, history, and writing.Surviving is her son, Jesse Ross (Tanya); grandchildren, Justin Ross (Megan) and Candace Ross; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Lincoln, and Ellie Ross; sisters, Vira Sue Iriel, Janice Thompson (Wayne), and Cindy Rabago (Emery); step-children, Loraine Truesdale (Cecil), Terri McGee (Donald), and Darrell Ross (Derhonda). She was predeceased by her husband, LoRan Ross; and brother, Johnny Owens.Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net