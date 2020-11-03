1/
Vicki O. Ross
1948 - 2020
{ "" }
Vicki O. Ross
August 28, 1948 - November 1, 2020
CAMDEN, South Carolina - Services for Vicki Owens Ross, 72, will be private. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Mrs. Ross passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Camden, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Harold Owens and Lilie Mae Hunter Owens. She was a loving wife and mother. Mrs. Ross enjoyed reading, history, and writing.
Surviving is her son, Jesse Ross (Tanya); grandchildren, Justin Ross (Megan) and Candace Ross; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Lincoln, and Ellie Ross; sisters, Vira Sue Iriel, Janice Thompson (Wayne), and Cindy Rabago (Emery); step-children, Loraine Truesdale (Cecil), Terri McGee (Donald), and Darrell Ross (Derhonda). She was predeceased by her husband, LoRan Ross; and brother, Johnny Owens.
Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.


Published in & from Nov. 3 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC 29078
(803) 408-8711
