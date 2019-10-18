Vickie Johnson

Guest Book
  • "Vickie was a very sweet lady that smiled every time you saw..."
    - Yvette Ellis
  • "Offering our deepest sympathies during this time."
    - The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia
200 State Street
West Columbia, SC
29169
(803)-369-8256
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
West Side Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
West Side Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vickie Johnson CAYCE- Vickie Craft Johnson, 71, wife of Johnny Wayne Johnson passed away October 16, 2019. Survivors include Tammy Browder (Wesley); and grandsons, Brandon Scott Welch and John Wesley Browder. The family will receive friends at West Side Baptist Church from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at West Side Baptist Church on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details