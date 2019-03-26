Vickie Elaine Outen-Jones COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Vickie Elaine Outen-Jones will be held Wednesday 1:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Lincoln Cemetery. Public viewing will be held Tuesday beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
803-771-7799
Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2019