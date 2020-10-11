1/
Vickie Sanders
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Sims Sanders
June 5, 1958 - October 9, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Vickie Sims Sanders – A Celebration of Life service for Vickie Sims Sanders, 62, of Lexington, will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Fish Hatchery Road Church of God, 3249 Fish Hatchery Rd, Gaston, SC 29053. Pastor Wendell Hendrix will officiate. Burial in Celestial Memorial Gardens will follow the service. The family will greet friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29072.
Vickie Sanders passed away October 9, 2020. Born in Rock Hill, SC she was a daughter of the late Carl Erskine Sims and Juanita McFadden Sims. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was loved beyond measure by her large family and many friends. She attended Fish Hatchery Road Church of God, and was a devout Christian. Vickie retired after 31 years of service from the SC DEW, and enjoyed working in her yard and walking at the river.
Vickie is survived by her daughter, Wydette Rene "Wendi" Sanders of Lexington; son, Travis Ryan Sanders of Lexington; sister, Carolyn Corbin (Steve) of Ooltewah, TN; brother, Carl E. Sims, Jr. (Debra) of Lexington; sister, Lori Broome (Arthur) of Columbia; grandchildren, Jackson Chaney, Little AJ Sorensen, Autumn Sanders, Bristal Roberts, Colton Spillman; great-grandson, Carter Chaney, and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Vickie was predeceased by brothers, Ronald M. Sims, Thomas K. Sims.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Fish Hatchery Road Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington
4720 Augusta Road
Lexington, SC 29073
(803) 764-9631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 10, 2020
I am truly saddened to learn of Vicki's passing. I retired from SCDEW, as well. Though we didn't work together, we worked on the same floor for quite a few years. My encounters with Vicki were always very pleasant. She always had a smile and was a very sweet lady. My thoughts and prayers are with you all as you grieve her passing. Sincerely, Laura Rushton
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of Thompson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved