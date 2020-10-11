Vickie Sims Sanders
June 5, 1958 - October 9, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Vickie Sims Sanders – A Celebration of Life service for Vickie Sims Sanders, 62, of Lexington, will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Fish Hatchery Road Church of God, 3249 Fish Hatchery Rd, Gaston, SC 29053. Pastor Wendell Hendrix will officiate. Burial in Celestial Memorial Gardens will follow the service. The family will greet friends from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29072.
Vickie Sanders passed away October 9, 2020. Born in Rock Hill, SC she was a daughter of the late Carl Erskine Sims and Juanita McFadden Sims. She was a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was loved beyond measure by her large family and many friends. She attended Fish Hatchery Road Church of God, and was a devout Christian. Vickie retired after 31 years of service from the SC DEW, and enjoyed working in her yard and walking at the river.
Vickie is survived by her daughter, Wydette Rene "Wendi" Sanders of Lexington; son, Travis Ryan Sanders of Lexington; sister, Carolyn Corbin (Steve) of Ooltewah, TN; brother, Carl E. Sims, Jr. (Debra) of Lexington; sister, Lori Broome (Arthur) of Columbia; grandchildren, Jackson Chaney, Little AJ Sorensen, Autumn Sanders, Bristal Roberts, Colton Spillman; great-grandson, Carter Chaney, and her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Vickie was predeceased by brothers, Ronald M. Sims, Thomas K. Sims.
