Vicky Jo Horne MOORE - Vicky Jo Horne, 73, of Moore, passed away on January 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Spartanburg she was the daughter to the late William Hoyt Horne (Pete) and Vivian Floyd Horne. As a young child she moved to Pinewood, SC and after going to Winthrop College she moved to Spartanburg, SC to live and work. She worked at the National Beta Club for 47 years. She was preceded in death by her brother Floyd Randy Horne. A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC 29365. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Mobile Meals 419 E. Main St. Spartanburg, SC 296302.

