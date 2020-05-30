Victor Ernest Milejczak
1950 - 2020
Victor Ernest Milejczak COLUMBIA - Victor "Vic" Ernest Milejczak, 69, of Columbia, died Wednesday, May 27,2020. Born June 13, 1950, in Detroit, MI, he was a son of the late Harold and Mary Gang Milejczak. Vic was a graduate of Reed City High School in Reed City, MI. He then attended Sioux Falls College in Sioux Falls, SD, where he earned his bachelor's degree. Following college, Vic was drafted into the US Army and honorably served his country for two years during the Vietnam era. He worked for more than 30 years in food sales. He was affectionately known as, "The Cookie Man", throughout the Midlands of South Carolina. Vic was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where he sang in the Praise Choir and was active with Lutheran Men in Mission. He also participated in Via de Cristo and the SC Synod Tanzania Mission Team. In his spare time Vic enjoyed spending time with family and friends, as well as playing tennis. Survivors include his wife, Catherine Milejczak; children, Amelia Milejczak of Lugoff, Albert Alton (Loren) of Columbia, and Tina Shaw (Donald) of Eliot, ME; grandchildren, Andrew Alton, Chloe Shaw and Kylie Shaw; sister, Cheryl Wince; brother, Raymond Milejczak (Wendy); sister-in-law, Diane Milejczak; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Lou Milejczak and his brother-in-law, Richard Wince. In light of the recent COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service with military honors will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery pending clearance. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to SC Lutheran Synod, ELCA, Tanzania Mission Fund, ELCA, Tanzania Mission Fund,1003 Richland Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family and will announce further plans. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.

Published in The State on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
