Victor Russell Woodman, Jr. BLACKVILLE, SC - Funeral services for Victor Russell Woodman, Jr., 92, of Blackville, SC, will be held at three o'clock p.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019 in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston with burial in the Barnwell County Memory Gardens, Reynolds Rd., Barnwell. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Thursday. Mr. Woodman passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 29, 2019