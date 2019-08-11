Reverend Victor E. Smith IRMO Rev. Victor E. Smith, 74 of Irmo, SC entered into the presence of the Lord on August 6, 2019, at his home with his loving wife, Rev. Ruth Lenn Lambert-Smith by his side. Victor was born on April 5, 1945, in Williamsburg County, SC to the late Rev. Henry Ervin "Doc" Smith and Rev. Bertha Mae (Lane) Smith. Victor and Ruth were married for almost 11 joy-filled months and were very much in love. Ruth supported Victor in his role of pastoral ministry as the SC District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God and they were together constantly sharing Christ's love in so many beautiful ways including loving their families extravagantly. Most notably, they were committed to their 15 beautiful, handsome and cherished grandchildren and were so faithful in spending time with them as evidence of their love. Victor was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Sylvia Nell Smith. They did everything together during that time! They raised three loving sons, Rev. Justin Smith (Angela), Camron Smith (Andi) and Ryan Smith (Katie) all of Irmo, SC and also were blessed to love and nurture their 10 grandchildren. Victor is also survived by his sisters, Margie Gray, and Margaret Burrows; sistersin-love, Betsy Smith and Carolyn Humphrey. Victor was preceded in death by his brothers, Lewis Smith and Lorraine Humphrey; sister, Rev. Joye Bowman and her husband, Ernest; brother-in-love, Gene Gray. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 13, at 10 a.m. at Christian Life Church, 2700 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC with Celebration Service to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Victor & Nell Smith Camp Scholarship Fund. Please contact 803-936-0541, SC District Assemblies of God. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Aug. 11, 2019