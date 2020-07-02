Mrs. Victoria A. Martin Thomas COLUMBIA - The journey of life for Victoria Alvin Martin Thomas began on August 21, 1930 and extended for eighty-nine years. The daughter of the late Simpson and Maggie Martin was born in Fairfield County, SC. She departed this life peacefully early Sunday morning, June 28, 2020. Mrs. Thomas was affectionally known as Momma to many, Aunt Vickie to others and Mrs. Thomas to thousands. She faithfully taught the children of Richland County School District One for 32 years. She remained active in her family, her church, and numerous community organizations where she cheerfully served untiringly. She married the love of her life, Roland Leon Thomas, on June 4, 1966. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, her parents, six siblings, and several precious nieces and nephews. Mrs. Thomas leaves to mourn her passing: two sons, Donald J. (Vicki) Martin and Jeffery (Jackie) Johnson; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. Public viewing will be Thursday, July 2nd from 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. Private services will be held at St. Martin dePorres Catholic Church, Friday, July 3 rd at 1:00 PM, Father Michael Okere, Pastor. Live streaming will be provided via www.leevy.com
.