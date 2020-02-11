Videau Kirk Simons ASHEVILLE, NC - Videau Kirk Simons died February 2, 2020, in Asheville, North Carolina. Service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at The Historic Church of The Epiphany, 211 Epiphany Road, Eutawville, South Carolina. Mrs. Simons was born January 26, 1936, in Charleston, SC, daughter of the late Videau Legaré Beckwith and Francis Marion Kirk. She was the wife of the late Charles Inglesby Simons, Jr. She attended schools in Mount Pleasant and Summerville, SC, and Coker College, Hartsville, SC. She received a master's degree from the University of South Carolina and was a librarian. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC, and a former member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Charleston, SC. She is survived by her daughter, Videau K. F. Simons of Columbia, SC; son, F. M. Kirk Simons (Laura) of Waynesville, NC; brother, Francis Marion Kirk (Rosalind); niece, Mary Alston Kirk; nephew, Robert Marion Kirk (Martha); and brother-in-law, Arthur St. Julian Simons, II. Memorials may be made to Pompion Hill Chapel Foundation, 109 1/2 Church Street, Charleston, SC 29401 or The University South Caroliniana Society, South Caroliniana Library, University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC 29208.

