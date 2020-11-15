Viki Lynn Coughlin
October 29, 1952 - November 11, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Viki Lynn (Weber) Coughlin went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 11th, 2020. While we find great comfort in faith and rejoice that we will see her again, she is already terribly missed.
She was on born October 29, 1952, in Frankfurt, Germany, the youngest of three children of Eldred Edward and Betty Ann Weber. Her father was a career military officer and she had fond memories of all the places they called home. She graduated from Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville, NC where she met and married her sweetheart, Bill. They went on to raise two children as she went from an Army brat to an Army wife.
She was proud of the life they built together through fifty-one years of marriage and she instilled in her children a strong faith, a dedication to family, perseverance, hope, and love. She believed that many hands made light work and always taught by example. If there was a task to do, she got her hands dirty to help accomplish it. Her husband and children have countless memories of cooking, cleaning, holiday decorating, and yardwork by her side. Family dinners came with lots of laughing and friends were always welcome. She was the epitome of an amazing stay at home mom and made our house a home.
Bill retired from the military in 1998 and they settled in Columbia, SC to be close to family. She was a member of North Trenholm Baptist Church where she attended and served faithfully since 1999. She baked countless birthday cakes for Hall Institute and shopped all year with her daughter for Samaritan's Purse shoeboxes, as was their tradition for a cause close to her heart. She was an avid sports fan and any weekend you could find her cheering on the Auburn Tigers or reeling off stats of the many PGA players she enjoyed watching.
Most of all, she enjoyed spending time and a good meal with those she leaves behind. She will be forever remembered by her loving husband, Bill; and children, Lisa Elsenheimer, and Robert (Heather) Coughlin; grandchildren, Kelsie, Austin, and Jack; sister, Sherrie (Ken) Rutledge; brother, Charles Weber; sister-in-law, Kathy (Harry) Adamson; brothers-in-law, David (Debby) Coughlin and Steve (Wanda) Coughlin. She will also be fondly remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends that she loved.
A funeral service will be held at North Trenholm Baptist Church, on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:30 o'clock, with Pastors Joe Copeland and David Knapp officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Burial will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 1 o'clock A livestream of the service may be viewed by visiting Viki's tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.
The family would like to recognize and thank her care team at South Carolina Oncology Associates for their incredible kindness during such a difficult journey.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.
Should you choose to honor her memory with a charitable donation, her favorites were: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.