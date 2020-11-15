1/1
Viki Coughlin
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viki's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viki Lynn Coughlin
October 29, 1952 - November 11, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Viki Lynn (Weber) Coughlin went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 11th, 2020. While we find great comfort in faith and rejoice that we will see her again, she is already terribly missed.
She was on born October 29, 1952, in Frankfurt, Germany, the youngest of three children of Eldred Edward and Betty Ann Weber. Her father was a career military officer and she had fond memories of all the places they called home. She graduated from Seventy-First High School in Fayetteville, NC where she met and married her sweetheart, Bill. They went on to raise two children as she went from an Army brat to an Army wife.
She was proud of the life they built together through fifty-one years of marriage and she instilled in her children a strong faith, a dedication to family, perseverance, hope, and love. She believed that many hands made light work and always taught by example. If there was a task to do, she got her hands dirty to help accomplish it. Her husband and children have countless memories of cooking, cleaning, holiday decorating, and yardwork by her side. Family dinners came with lots of laughing and friends were always welcome. She was the epitome of an amazing stay at home mom and made our house a home.
Bill retired from the military in 1998 and they settled in Columbia, SC to be close to family. She was a member of North Trenholm Baptist Church where she attended and served faithfully since 1999. She baked countless birthday cakes for Hall Institute and shopped all year with her daughter for Samaritan's Purse shoeboxes, as was their tradition for a cause close to her heart. She was an avid sports fan and any weekend you could find her cheering on the Auburn Tigers or reeling off stats of the many PGA players she enjoyed watching.
Most of all, she enjoyed spending time and a good meal with those she leaves behind. She will be forever remembered by her loving husband, Bill; and children, Lisa Elsenheimer, and Robert (Heather) Coughlin; grandchildren, Kelsie, Austin, and Jack; sister, Sherrie (Ken) Rutledge; brother, Charles Weber; sister-in-law, Kathy (Harry) Adamson; brothers-in-law, David (Debby) Coughlin and Steve (Wanda) Coughlin. She will also be fondly remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends that she loved.
A funeral service will be held at North Trenholm Baptist Church, on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 11:30 o'clock, with Pastors Joe Copeland and David Knapp officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Burial will follow at Fort Jackson National Cemetery at 1 o'clock A livestream of the service may be viewed by visiting Viki's tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to recognize and thank her care team at South Carolina Oncology Associates for their incredible kindness during such a difficult journey.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Should you choose to honor her memory with a charitable donation, her favorites were: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
North Trenholm Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
11:30 AM
North Trenholm Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Burial
01:00 PM
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved