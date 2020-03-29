Vince Stallings Jr.

Vince Stallings, Jr. LUGOFF A memorial service for Vincent Paul "Vince" Stallings, Jr., 60, will be held at a later date. Vince passed away Friday, March 27, 2020. Born in Wilmington, DE, he was a son of the late Vincent Paul Stallings, Sr. and Louise Hall Stallings. Vince enjoyed golfing, watching sports and was an avid Clemson fan. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Eddings "Sandy" Stallings; children, Deanna Uher (Tony) of Camden, Ryan Stallings of Lugoff; sisters, Karen Stallings, Christy Winkler (Jimmy); and 3 grandchildren. Online register at www.powersfuenralhome.net.
Published in The State on Mar. 29, 2020
