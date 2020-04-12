Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Viola Larrymore Lucas. View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Send Flowers Obituary

Viola Larrymore Lucas COLUMBIA - The lifespan of Viola Larrymore Lucas extended from November 9, 1919, until April 5, 2020. She was born to Jacob Larrymore and Daisy Starks Larrymore in St. Matthews, SC. She graduated from John Ford High School. Mrs. Lucas was married to Willie Edward Lucas. From that union, they were blessed with two children, Margaret, and Willie Cornelius. Sister Lucas became a member of St. Luke Baptist Church in the 1940s. She served as a member of the Senior Ministry and as a Deaconess faithfully until 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Margaret (Linwood) Jacobs; brother Daniel Larrymore; daughter-in-law, Ernestine "Tina" McKoy Lucas; two grandchildren Cornelius Edwil Lucas and Keriene Rebekah Lucas; sister-in-law Lillie Keller Lucas; and twenty-five nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. The graveside service for Mrs. Lucas will be held Sunday, April 11, 2020, 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church Cemetery, 1743 Calhoun Road, St. Matthews, SC. Mrs. Lucas will be available for public viewing today starting at 3pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

Viola Larrymore Lucas COLUMBIA - The lifespan of Viola Larrymore Lucas extended from November 9, 1919, until April 5, 2020. She was born to Jacob Larrymore and Daisy Starks Larrymore in St. Matthews, SC. She graduated from John Ford High School. Mrs. Lucas was married to Willie Edward Lucas. From that union, they were blessed with two children, Margaret, and Willie Cornelius. Sister Lucas became a member of St. Luke Baptist Church in the 1940s. She served as a member of the Senior Ministry and as a Deaconess faithfully until 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Margaret (Linwood) Jacobs; brother Daniel Larrymore; daughter-in-law, Ernestine "Tina" McKoy Lucas; two grandchildren Cornelius Edwil Lucas and Keriene Rebekah Lucas; sister-in-law Lillie Keller Lucas; and twenty-five nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. The graveside service for Mrs. Lucas will be held Sunday, April 11, 2020, 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church Cemetery, 1743 Calhoun Road, St. Matthews, SC. Mrs. Lucas will be available for public viewing today starting at 3pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close