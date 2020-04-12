Viola Larrymore Lucas COLUMBIA - The lifespan of Viola Larrymore Lucas extended from November 9, 1919, until April 5, 2020. She was born to Jacob Larrymore and Daisy Starks Larrymore in St. Matthews, SC. She graduated from John Ford High School. Mrs. Lucas was married to Willie Edward Lucas. From that union, they were blessed with two children, Margaret, and Willie Cornelius. Sister Lucas became a member of St. Luke Baptist Church in the 1940s. She served as a member of the Senior Ministry and as a Deaconess faithfully until 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Margaret (Linwood) Jacobs; brother Daniel Larrymore; daughter-in-law, Ernestine "Tina" McKoy Lucas; two grandchildren Cornelius Edwil Lucas and Keriene Rebekah Lucas; sister-in-law Lillie Keller Lucas; and twenty-five nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. The graveside service for Mrs. Lucas will be held Sunday, April 11, 2020, 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church Cemetery, 1743 Calhoun Road, St. Matthews, SC. Mrs. Lucas will be available for public viewing today starting at 3pm. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2020