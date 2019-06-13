Viola Whitt Jeffery BATESBURG - Funeral Services for Ms. Viola Whitt Jeffery will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, @ 1:00 pm at Ridge Branch Baptist Church, in Batesburg with Rev W. Yarber presiding. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Born Viola Whitt on August 12, 1931, in Saluda County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Annie Mae Johnson Whitt. She departed this earthly home in the early morning hours of Monday, June 10, 2019 Viola served faithfully as a Deaconess here in her home of church Ridge Branch Baptist as well as a member of the senior choir, the missionaries and the women's ministries. Viola was the widow of the late John C. Jeffery, She is survived by one brother, Odell Whitt of Monetta, SC, eleven children; Betty Mae Whitt of Monetta, SC, Rosa Lee Whitt of Monetta, SC, Alfonso Whitt of Columbia, SC, (Evon M)David Jeffery of Greenwood, SC, (Mildred)Jessie Mae Jeffery of Monetta, SC, Darlene Jeffery of Monetta, SC, Joann Jeffery-Hughes (Ron)of Columbia, SC, Shirley Jeffery-Friday of Columbia, SC, (Michael) Randy Jeffery of Monetta, SC, Terry Jeffery of Monetta, SC (Cheryl)and Carrie Jeffery of Phoenix, AZ. Other loving members of her family include 21 grandchildren, 54 great grands and a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

