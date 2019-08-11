|
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home-Colonial Chapel
Reposing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Summit Ward
Violet B. Derrick COLUMBIA - Violet B. Derrick, 96, of Columbia, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 after a long battle with heart disease. Violet was born in Ridgeway, SC, on October 7, 1922, a daughter of the late Frank G. Branham and Daisy Kelly Branham. Violet was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in which she had many church callings throughout her life. She was a member of Richland County Extension Homemakers Council, where she was Homemaker of the Year 1986-1987. Survivors include her beloved husband of 72 years, David Oneil Derrick; daughter, Dianne Derrick; sister, Lucille Snyder; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Grover, Harley, William, Eugene, Edward, Laverne, and LeGrand Branham; and her sister, Leona Ecklind. The funeral service for Mrs. Derrick will be held 11 o'clock, Tuesday, August 13th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Summit Ward, 2350 White Pine Road, Columbia, SC with Bishop Warren English officiating. She will be placed in the Relief Society Room one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia, SC. The family wishes to express thanks to Dr. Robert A. Schultz, Jr., Providence Home Health Care, Halcyon Hospice, Rice Estates, Lutheran Hospice, and especially Margaret Simpson. Memorials may be sent to the , 190 Knox Abbott Drive, #301, Cayce, SC 29033 or to the charity of ones' choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family.
