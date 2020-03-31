Virginia A. Bruce COLUMBIA Virginia "Ginger" A. Bruce, 91, of Columbia, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at Springdale Nursing Home in Camden, SC. Born in Mayfield, KY, on April 17, 1928, she was a daughter of the late James A. Bruce and Violet A. Johnson. Mrs. Bruce was married to the late William C. Bruce. The graveside service for Mrs. Bruce will be private. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Mar. 31, 2020