Virginia Anne Hackler CHAPIN - Virginia Anne Hackler passed away April 8th at the age of 81. She and her husband Wayne shared 66 years as a couple raising 3 daughters, Linda, Sheri, and Jennifer. She kept her famous sarcastic wit even as her Alzheimer's advanced. She was a wife and mother at 16, a fitness instructor in her 20's, battled breast cancer in her 30's, became a grandmother in her 40's and a great grandmother in her 70's. She led a remarkable life characterized by perseverance and faith. She was known to friends as Jenny but to family as "Maggaw" since her first grandchild was unable to pronounce "grandma." She forged a special bond with each of her 6 grandchildren, and later, her 5 great-grandchildren. She had an entrepreneurial spirit, was highly creative and industrious. She built a successful career with Avon, starting in door to door sales, and then gravitating to an award-winning district manager. She began a second career with antiques and managed multiple booths in both South Carolina and in Montana. Jenny loved Montana where she and Wayne spent over 15 years in the small town of Ennis where they enjoyed fishing, the Rockies, all forms of nature, and hosting family in their home. She loved to fish and was great at it. She took up bridge with her husband and became talented at that as well. Jenny committed her life to Jesus in her 40's and was a dedicated Christian. She served in her church and helped start the We Care Center, in Chapin. Her family was central in her life; she is survived by her husband Wayne; daughters, Linda Wheeler (Jeff), Sheri Carr (Jay) and Jennifer Bremerman (Jim); grandchildren, Jessica Saum (Shane), Zack Wheeler, Kelli Partin (Chris), Jake Carr, Montana Bremerman and Josh Bremerman; as well as five great-grandchildren, Tucker, Maggie, Wells, Watson and Wren. She is also survived by two brothers, Joe and George, and was predeceased by a third brother, Steve. In light of the recent Novel COVID 19 Virus, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at

