Virginia Elda Lowman Bailey COLUMBIA - Virginia Elda Lowman Bailey, age 92, widow of Virgil Eugene Bailey, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Temples Halloran Funeral Home located at 5400 Bush River Rd in Columbia. Burial will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held before the service at 10 am. Elda was born in Union, SC on November 12, 1927 to the late Forrest Alvin Lowman and Lossie Chapman Lowman Crynock. Elda was blessed to be taken in by her loving Aunt Lois Koon Chapman at the age of 15 where she enjoyed growing up around her wonderful cousins. She also met her husband, Gene, soon thereafter who proposed to her on the first night they met. Elda loved history, genealogy, and family! You would find her on Sundays at local genealogy meetings or researching references for the book she wrote entitled "Bailey Trails". She was predeased by her loving husband, her infant son, Timothy Allan Bailey, and brother Norman A. Lowman. Elda is survived by two sons, Roger & Terry (Nancy) Bailey, 3 Grandchildren, Jennifer (Casey) Argo, Jessica (Wes) Edenfield, and Ashley (Todd) Taylor, and 7 Great Grandchildren, Maya, Jonas, Isaiah, Elijah, and Azalee Argo, Eva and Davis Edenfield. During her long illness, so many have shown great kindness and care from family members, to friends and church members that there are too many to count. The family expresses their deep appreciation to Chari Birklid who went far beyond her role as a caregiver when caring for Elda and Gene at home. Friends like Stanley and Juanita Swartzel will always be remembered for being the source of many fun times and laughs. Many thanks to Colonial Gardens Alzheimers Center for their care during the long journey. A special thanks to Lutheran Hospice staff for their gentle and loving care. Melinda, Christy, Laura , Carol, Teresa and Loretta made us feel that Elda was also part of their family and she was honored to the last moment of her life. Memorials may be made to the St. Andrews Rd Church of Christ at 425 St. Andrews Rd, Columbia 29210.

Virginia Elda Lowman Bailey COLUMBIA - Virginia Elda Lowman Bailey, age 92, widow of Virgil Eugene Bailey, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Temples Halloran Funeral Home located at 5400 Bush River Rd in Columbia. Burial will follow at Bush River Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be held before the service at 10 am. Elda was born in Union, SC on November 12, 1927 to the late Forrest Alvin Lowman and Lossie Chapman Lowman Crynock. Elda was blessed to be taken in by her loving Aunt Lois Koon Chapman at the age of 15 where she enjoyed growing up around her wonderful cousins. She also met her husband, Gene, soon thereafter who proposed to her on the first night they met. Elda loved history, genealogy, and family! You would find her on Sundays at local genealogy meetings or researching references for the book she wrote entitled "Bailey Trails". She was predeased by her loving husband, her infant son, Timothy Allan Bailey, and brother Norman A. Lowman. Elda is survived by two sons, Roger & Terry (Nancy) Bailey, 3 Grandchildren, Jennifer (Casey) Argo, Jessica (Wes) Edenfield, and Ashley (Todd) Taylor, and 7 Great Grandchildren, Maya, Jonas, Isaiah, Elijah, and Azalee Argo, Eva and Davis Edenfield. During her long illness, so many have shown great kindness and care from family members, to friends and church members that there are too many to count. The family expresses their deep appreciation to Chari Birklid who went far beyond her role as a caregiver when caring for Elda and Gene at home. Friends like Stanley and Juanita Swartzel will always be remembered for being the source of many fun times and laughs. Many thanks to Colonial Gardens Alzheimers Center for their care during the long journey. A special thanks to Lutheran Hospice staff for their gentle and loving care. Melinda, Christy, Laura , Carol, Teresa and Loretta made us feel that Elda was also part of their family and she was honored to the last moment of her life. Memorials may be made to the St. Andrews Rd Church of Christ at 425 St. Andrews Rd, Columbia 29210. Published in The State on Dec. 2, 2019

