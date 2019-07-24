Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Cliatt Davis. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Cliatt Davis LEXINGTON Virginia Cliatt Davis, 79, of Lexington, died Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was the widow of the late Alva Wendell Davis. Born September 25, 1939, in Lincolnton, GA, she was a daughter of John Thomas Cliatt Sr. and Lena Virginia Reese Cliatt. Virginia graduated from Lincolnton High School as valedictorian of her class. After graduation, she moved to Columbia, South Carolina, and completed her formal education. Virginia retired from the construction industry after working 35 years for Giant Cement as the Environmental Director and then worked 15 more years for Carolinas AGC, Columbia, South Carolina. Virginia was an active member of the Columbia Chapter 113 of the National Association of Women in Construction for 46 years. She served as an officer and committee chair at the chapter, regional and national levels. Survivors include her niece, Rhonda Neeley Baker (Glenn); nephew, Louie Edward Neeley, III (Ann); great nephews, Edward Blake Neeley and Adam Russell Neeley; great-niece, Leanna Walker Bake; sister Susanette C. Mueller (Ted); brother, Michael W. Cliatt; and good friend, Marlene Spurgin. She is predeceased by brothers, Tommy and Jimmy Cliatt; sister, Patricia Cliatt; and nephew, Wendell Irvin Neeley. Virginia spent her final days at Colonial Gardens Alzheimer's Care Center and appreciated the care she received from the staff and Mr. Dale Surrett, the Director. Virginia was fond of and enjoyed the company of staff member, Miss Monika Patel. Special care was also given to Virginia by Lighthouse Hospice Group, Stephanie Daniels and Home Care Solutions. A funeral service for Mrs. Davis will be held 4 o'clock, Thursday, July 25th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with The Rev. Bill Dulaney officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harvest Baptist Church, 281 Wildwood Lane, Lugoff, SC 29078 or to , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Memories and condolences may be shared at

