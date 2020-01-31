Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Francine Pendleton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Francine Pendleton LEXINGTON - Virginia Francine Pendleton formerly Ginny Greene and lovingly called Gigi passed into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 85. She was a farm girl raised near Ferrum, Virginia. She went from the mountains to New York City and became a Flight Attendant for Eastern Airlines. She served The Lord in many capacities during her life teaching Sunday School, GA's, WMU and as a church hostess of Springdale Baptist Church. She loved to sing in the choir and even led the music at the church services held at the Barnyard Flea Market. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Joy (Freddie) and son Samuel Greene, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and her eight brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Edna Pendleton, sister Veva Stanley, and brother Sonny Pendleton. A celebration of her life will be Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Northside Baptist Church, 4347 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, SC 29072. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to the church for missions.

