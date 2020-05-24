Virginia Koester PINOPOLIS - Virginia Powers Koester joined the Heavenly Choir on Monday, May 4, 2020. A family burial took place on May 7 at Lawtonville Cemetery. Born in 1935 to William Jefferson and Clara Vines Langford, Virginia grew up in in LaGrange, GA. She is survived by her beloved husband of 16 years, Eugene Koester of Pinopolis,; her daughter, Mary (Tom) of Lexington; sons, Davis (Angela) of Johns Island, and Bill (Stephanie) of Tampa, FL. Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Davis Powers. Virginia attended LaGrange College, where she met Davis. They married in Estill, SC, taught music in public schools, and built a musical legacy with the Powers School of Music. After retirement, she served as Minister of Music at Sandy Run Baptist Church until 2010. Known for her glorious voice and her baking, Virginia was also an avid reader and dog mom. She loved her step-family and many friends, and adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. How blessed we were to share life on Earth with "Nanny". The family wishes to thank Delores Harris of Moncks Corner and Virginia's caregivers at Wellmore of Lexington. Memorials may be made to the Eugene Koester Scholarship Fund at Charleston Southern University (c/o David Baggs, VP for Development, CSU, 9200 University Blvd., Charleston, SC 29406).



