Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lee Kaminer Lown. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Lee Kaminer Lown WEST COLUMBIA - Virginia Lee Kaminer Lown, 95, of West Columbia, SC, died April 11, 2020 at NHC Healthcare, Lexington. She was born March 15, 1925 in Lexington County, the daughter of the late Walter Lee and Iva Mae Kaminer. Mrs. Lown was raised by the late Evans and Ethel Mae Roof of Lexington. She was a graduate of Lexington High School, a lifetime member of St. David Lutheran Church, the David Sunday School Class, the Tone Chimes, the Young at Heart Group, the St. David Senior Travelers, the Ruth Group Ladies Circle, the Friendship Club, and volunteered in the St. David nursery. She was past President of the American Legion Congaree Post 90 Ladies Auxiliary for several terms, and President of the SC American Legion Ladies Auxiliary (1995-1996). She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at the VA hospital. She was a past employee of General Electric, and worked in the nursery unit at Lexington Medical Center and at the voting polls in Springdale. Mrs. Lown was predeceased by the love of her life, Raymond Corley Lown, to whom she was married for 74 years. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Lee Lown; granddaughter, Heather Rae Lown, and daughter-in-law, Andrea Rae Lown. Mrs. Lown is survived by her son, Larry Lown of West Columbia; her daughter, Ramona Kyre (Mark) of New Zealand; two grandchildren, Devlin Kyre of Winston-Salem, Christen Reed (Jason) of New Zealand; four great-grandchildren, Joshua and Nikolas Kyre of Winston-Salem, Cole and Amelia Reed of New Zealand. She is also survived by her half sister, Frances Roberts (Al) of Lexington and sister-in-law, Sybil Quattlebaum. A private graveside service will be held April 16, 2020, conducted by the Rev. Greg Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. David Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 132 St. Davids Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. The family would like to thank the staff at NHC Healthcare, Lexington for their loving care and compassion during her stay.

Virginia Lee Kaminer Lown WEST COLUMBIA - Virginia Lee Kaminer Lown, 95, of West Columbia, SC, died April 11, 2020 at NHC Healthcare, Lexington. She was born March 15, 1925 in Lexington County, the daughter of the late Walter Lee and Iva Mae Kaminer. Mrs. Lown was raised by the late Evans and Ethel Mae Roof of Lexington. She was a graduate of Lexington High School, a lifetime member of St. David Lutheran Church, the David Sunday School Class, the Tone Chimes, the Young at Heart Group, the St. David Senior Travelers, the Ruth Group Ladies Circle, the Friendship Club, and volunteered in the St. David nursery. She was past President of the American Legion Congaree Post 90 Ladies Auxiliary for several terms, and President of the SC American Legion Ladies Auxiliary (1995-1996). She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at the VA hospital. She was a past employee of General Electric, and worked in the nursery unit at Lexington Medical Center and at the voting polls in Springdale. Mrs. Lown was predeceased by the love of her life, Raymond Corley Lown, to whom she was married for 74 years. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Cheryl Lee Lown; granddaughter, Heather Rae Lown, and daughter-in-law, Andrea Rae Lown. Mrs. Lown is survived by her son, Larry Lown of West Columbia; her daughter, Ramona Kyre (Mark) of New Zealand; two grandchildren, Devlin Kyre of Winston-Salem, Christen Reed (Jason) of New Zealand; four great-grandchildren, Joshua and Nikolas Kyre of Winston-Salem, Cole and Amelia Reed of New Zealand. She is also survived by her half sister, Frances Roberts (Al) of Lexington and sister-in-law, Sybil Quattlebaum. A private graveside service will be held April 16, 2020, conducted by the Rev. Greg Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. David Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, 132 St. Davids Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. The family would like to thank the staff at NHC Healthcare, Lexington for their loving care and compassion during her stay. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Apr. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close