Virginia Mae Kitchens Chapman LEESVILLE- Virginia Mae Kitchens Chapman (Jenny), 81, joined the love of her life, Theo John "Sonny" Chapman, in their Heavenly home on May 8, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Mitchell (Tim Mitchell); her son, John Chapman (special friend, Chrissie Miller); her daughter, Rhonda Owens (Kenneth McDaniel); her grandchildren, Christina Cody (Brian Cody), Jessica Spell (David Spell), and John M. Chapman (partner, Jack Fagan); her great-grandchildren and favorites: CJ and Bryce Cody and Kaitlin and Kaylee Spell; her siblings Thomas Kitchens (Irma), Brenda Blalock, Eunice Raines (Eddie), sister-in-law Margaret Kitchens; many nieces and nephews; and numerous close friends. Born August 18, 1937, Jenny is the daughter of the late Berley Oliver Kitchens and Jessie Mae Graham Kitchens. She was predeceased by her brother, Oliver Kitchens. Jenny passionately served as a Registered Nurse for 41 years in Union and Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina. She was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church. She loved fishing, reading, knitting, and spending time with her family and closest friends. Lewis Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. A celebration of life service will be held May 11, 2019, at 1:00 pm, followed by graveside services and receiving friends at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 255 St. Marks Rd, Leesville SC 29070. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Marks Lutheran Church (3178 Denny Hwy. Prosperity, SC 29127) or sent to the attention of Debra Mitchell (723 Bailey Rd. Union, SC 29379) for a Virginia K. Chapman Memorial Nursing Scholarship.

