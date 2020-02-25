Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Moore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Moore LEXINGTON Mrs. Virginia Moore of Lexington, South Carolina, passed away in her home on February 28, 2020 early morning, putting her wonderful life of 97 years to Rest. Mrs. Moore started her glorious journey on December 7, 1922 to the late Matilda and John Booth in Virginia and then grew up on a farm in Plant City, Florida. Mrs. Moore then met and married the late Master Sergeant, Cecil David Moore and they were blessed to have three sons, Steve Moore, Lenny Moore and Chuck Moore. She was an incredible, loving and amazing Mother and Wife as well as Grandma to her children, husband, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. Her wise knowledge, big heart and warm personality would always capture anyone's attention or would just make your day with a nice laugh. Throughout her life, Mrs. Moore worked at K-Mart and Woolco and was very popular for setting up at the flea market throughout the towns of Cayce, West Columbia and Lexington for over 40 years. When she was not working or setting up at the Flea Market, she would love to cook and host family dinners as well as tend to her garden. If the weather was good, you would find her outside pulling weeds out of her garden as well as planting anything from fruit trees to vegetables and everything in between. She always loved and grew some of the most beautiful flowers, a lot of roses in particular. Mrs. Virginia Moore is survived by three sons, Steve (Rose) Moore of Lexington, Lenny (Kelly) Moore of Irmo, and Chuck (Denise) Moore of Columbia; six grandchildren, Brenda Moore, Stephen K. Moore, David Moore, Adam Moore, Amber Moore, Victoria Drescher, Frankie Waven; and sister, Florida Rusin of Crystal River, FL. She was preceded in death by brothers Edwin, Joe, Clarance and James Booth; and sisters, Anna Waldron and Mary Knight. The Celebration of Life and Funeral Service will be held at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, 700 W. Dunbar Rd., West Columbia, SC 29170 on February 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with visitation to be held at 12:00 p.m. The family would like to thank Pathway Hospice for the extended care they gave our precious Mother and Grandmother.

