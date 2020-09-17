Virginia "Gigi" Ruth Dixon Middlebrooks COLUMBIA Virginia "Gigi" Ruth Dixon Middlebrooks was born at Aunt Camilla's house in Dallas, TX to the late Beulah Hawthorne Dixon and Ernest Dixon on January 20, 1926. She passed away in Providence Hospital in Columbia, SC on September 15, 2020 due to complications from pneumonia due to Covid-19. Gigi spent her childhood years in Seagoville, TX where she attended the public schools. She played volleyball, softball and basketball but basketball was her favorite. Gigi loved putting on her blue and white #22 uniform and joining her teammates on the court. She lettered for four years and received other awards in her favorite sport. After high school, Gigi received a Secretarial Science degree where she learned to take short hand and type so efficiently that she was the fastest in her class. These skills would serve her well. During World War II, she somehow convinced her Mom that she wanted to join a friend and accept a Civil Service job in Washington, DC. She transferred to a Civil Service position in San Diego, CA at The U.S. Naval Training Center. It was here that she would meet her future husband, Thomas Harold (Hal) Middlebrooks, Sr., a Chief Petty Officer, from South Carolina. They married on June 21, 1947 and began life in Columbia, SC where Gigi encouraged Hal to finish his degree at the University of SC. She continued her Civil Service work but was fortunate to be a stay at home Mom with her three children until she returned to work as the Assistant to the Executive Director of the SC High School League in 1964. Her last position was a perfect job for this sports' loving woman as her work led her to know many officials, coaches and athletes in SC. She always enjoyed Coach Frank McGuire walking from his nearby office to hers to visit from time to time. Gigi and Hal were blessed with three wonderful children and she enjoyed watching them play sports and drums. She was an incredible cook and her family loved her Macaroni and Cheese. Her most prized possession was her family and she treasured time spent with her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and her church family and staff were an integral and important part of her life. When you couldn't find Gigi, your first phone call should have been to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, her hairdresser, or Lizards Thicket on Forest Drive. If she couldn't be found there, she would likely be found at the grocery store or trying to visit a friend. Gigi was a loyal Gamecock fan with a particular love for football and Women's Basketball. Her trademark was her smile, her warm and engaging personality and her red lipstick she never left home without a generous application and the tube in her pocketbook for touch ups when needed. And she was always well accessorized with her jewelry. Gigi loved life and people and they loved her back. During her short recent hospital stay, she assured us that she had lived a wonderful life. She was blessed and so were her family members and others who were fortunate to know her. She is survived by: daughter, Jan Middlebrooks; sons: Thomas (Tommy) H. Middlebrooks, Jr. (Brandy) and Gary W. Middlebrooks (Janet); grandchildren: Neely M. Cathcart (Dwight), Matthew W. Middlebrooks (Lauren), and Erin Zeman-Furlow (Josh Furlow); great grandchildren: Emma Heyward, Brooks and Huck Cathcart; Jack Zeman-Furlow and Rylan Furlow; and her sixth great-grandchild, KWM, who is to be born in November, 2020. Gigi is also survived by many Texas relatives, mostly cousins, and one cousin, Sara Brantley Alford, was like a sister to her. In addition to her husband, Hal, she was predeceased by her parents; half-brother, Bernard Hillin; step-brother, Floyd Dixon; and grandson-in-law, Jacob "Jake" Zeman. Should you choose to make a charitable gift in Gigi's memory, she loved her church and children. Good Shepherd Lutheran, 3909 Forest Dr., Columbia, SC 29204; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. There will be no visitation at this time and a family-only graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Those who wish will be able to join us by livestream at 9:50 a.m. at www.facebook.com/dunbardevine
