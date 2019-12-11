Virginia S. Tillison MARTINEZ Mrs. Virginia Spicer Tillison, 87, formerly of Columbia and Wagener, entered into rest Sunday, December 8, 2019. Mrs. Virginia is the loving wife for 67 years to Claridge DeNell "C.D." Tillison. She is the mother of Bennett D. Tillison, Sue (Christopher) T. Smyly, Britta (Steve) J. Carver, and Robert (Tammy) G. Tillison. She is the grandmother of Frederick Tillison, Gabriel Tillison, David (Karla) Tyler, Christi (Lee) Romines, Spencer (Annie) Carver, Stephanie (Patrick) Blume, Matthew Carver, Robert G. Tillison, Jr., and Ethan (Shannon) Tillison. Great grandmother of David J. Tyler, Dalton D. Tyler, Serena Romines, Gary L. "Trey" Romines III, Tyler L. Romines, Spencer Wayde Carver, Welden Rhett Carver, and Carver Patrick Blume and the great great grandmother of Samuel Harrison Tyler. Mrs. Virginia is the sister of Loretta S. Pagan, and the late Carl Spicer, Iris Spicer, James Spicer, and David Spicer. She is the sister-in-law of Helen Greene and Howard (Nelda) Tillison. Mrs. Virginia was born in Milton, Florida and was the fourth of six children born to the late Carley Garfield Spicer and Clyde Estille Franklin Spicer. Mrs. Virginia was a civilian secretary in the U. S. Air Force at Elgin AFB, Florida. She was secretary to Senator Wilson of Tallahassee, Florida. She continued her career as a legal secretary after moving to S. C. for over twenty years. Memorials may be made to the or the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. A Celebration of Life Service will be 1 pm Friday, December 13, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Wagener. The family will receive friends following the Service in the church sanctuary. Condolences to the Tillison family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Dec. 11, 2019