Virginia "Ginny" Lowder Shirer ST. MATTHEWS, SC - Virginia "Ginny" Lowder Shirer, wife of George A. Shirer of Saint Matthews, SC, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home. . Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday. May 31, 2019, at West End Cemetery, St. Matthews, SC, with the Reverend Doctor Thomas B. Huggins, Jr. officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Wendy Heckle of St. Matthews, David Stabler of St. Matthews, Joseph "Preston" Avinger of Elloree, Telbus McAlhany of Branchville, Carroll Stoudemire of Lone Star, and Gene Paulling of St. Matthews. Ginny was born July 29, 1954, in Orangeburg to Burrell and Rose Lowder. She was a member of First Baptist Church, St. Matthews, SC. She graduated from St. Matthews High School and worked as a financial systems analyst, ending her long and rewarding career at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia, SC. Survivors include her husband of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Paul Linwood "Lin" Shirer and Christy Ott Shirer of St. Matthews; one granddaughter, Cailin Elizabeth Shirer of St. Matthews; two grandsons, Blake Shirer McAlhany and Trevor Tindal McAlhany of Branchville; her loyal companion and "best buddy" Murphy; and special extended family, Freddy and Angie Ott of St. Matthews and Telbus McAlhany of Branchville. She was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Tindal and a daughter, Kelly Sheldon. The family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff at S.C. Oncology and the staff at Gross Family Practice, especially Dr. Rachel Gross. A special "thank you" to the "Chemo Sunset Blvd team" for their love and support and to Grove Park Hospice for their compassionate care. A "special thank you" is extended to Dr. Chaundry Mushtaq ("Dr. Mu") for his compassion, dedicated care and never-waivering support provided Ginny and her family over the last nine years. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 348, St. Matthews, SC 29135 or SCOA Cares Foundation, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on May 30, 2019