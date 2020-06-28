Virginia Sinclair
Virginia Dobson Sinclair HAMPTON - Mrs. Virginia Dobson Sinclair, 85, of Holly Street East in Hampton, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in the Hampton Regional Medical Center after an extended illness. Mrs. Sinclair was born March 4, 1935 in Hampton County, daughter of the late John Brantley Dobson and Ada Bell Davis Dobson. She graduated from Commercial High School in Savannah, Georgia and was a member and Elder of Harmony Presbyterian Church. She was Treasurer of the Hampton County Historical Society. She had been employed by the State Budget and Control Board in Columbia for 10 years and served as the first female County Administrator in South Carolina, retiring in 1989. She had previously served on the SC Association of Counties Board of Directors; had been President of the SC Association of Clerks to Council; Secretary-Treasurer for the SC Association of County Administrators; a member of the Association of Lowcountry Regional EMS Directors and received the Rotary Club's Outstanding Citizens Award in 1976. Surviving is her loving husband, Richard L. Sinclair; daughters: Elaine L (Geoffrey) Netzley of North Augusta, Terri L. (Ricky) Varn of Columbia, and Debra L. (Eddie) Ginn of Varnville; step-daughters: Tammie Sinclair and Sandra (Billy) Altman of Varnville; sister: Ellen D. Ayer of Hampton; brothers: J.B. Dobson, Jr. of Varnville, Robert Dobson of Hampton and Herbert Lee Dobson of Islandton; and grandchildren: Carl, Jennifer, Justin, Casey, Jessica, Josh, Jacob, Mitch, Shelby, Allen and Tracy. There are 4 step-grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Sinclair was predeceased by her son, Carlton (Rusty) Lathan; a brother, Ed Dobson; and two sisters, Myrtis Winn and Thelma Hadwin. Graveside services will be 11 AM Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Thames Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 AM at Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton prior to the service. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to Black Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o Susanne Peeples, 405 Devie Lane, Varnville, SC 29944 or the Historical Society, PO Box 156, Hampton, SC 29924.

Published in The State on Jun. 28, 2020.
