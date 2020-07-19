Virginia Wylie Caughman COLUMBIA A private graveside service for Virginia Wylie Caughman, 96, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Mrs. Caughman, wife of the late William E. Caughman, Jr., passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in Chester, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Sarah Franklin Wylie. During WWII, Virginia proudly served in the US Navy WAVES. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Mrs. Caughman enjoyed playing Bridge, was an avid reader, loved traveling, movies, the theatre and had a lifelong gift for friendship. Surviving are her children, Bill Caughman (Linda), Jean Smolen (Peter) and Joe Caughman. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Scott Caughman, Claire Caughman, Taylor Caughman and Elizabeth Poore. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com