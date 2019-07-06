Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginius Orville "Jack" Robertson III. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Send Flowers Obituary

Virginius Orville "Jack" Robertson, III COLUMBIA - Virginius Orville "Jack" Robertson, III died on July 3, 2019. Jack was born on December 22, 1935 in Lynchburg, Virginia to Kathleen Richardson Robertson and V.O. Robertson, Jr. He graduated from E.C. Glass High School and went on to attend Duke University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He graduated from Duke University in 1958 and was an avid Duke Blue Devil fan. In 1960, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Angie Elizabeth Morgan, and moved to Columbia, South Carolina. He worked for Dillard Paper Company for 40 years. Outside of work, Jack enjoyed tennis, snow-skiing, fishing, and photography. More importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Jack was also a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, where he served as a docent. He will be remembered as an honest and kind-hearted man. In addition to his parents, Jack is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Angie Robertson. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Robertson Wynne and her husband, Pat, of Midlothian, VA; Cole Robertson Lubkin and her husband Walter of Beaufort, SC; and V.O. "Rob" Robertson, IV and his wife, Meredith, of Columbia; five grandchildren, Patrick, Jack, and Luke Wynne, Ben Lubkin, and McRae Robertson. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Interment will take place in the Columbarium. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 1515 Mockingbird Lane, Suite 1055, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC or a . The family would like to thank the staff and Jack's friends at The Palmettos, especially his friend Sara Loyd, for the love they have shown him over the past few years. The family would also like to thank the 6th floor nursing staff at Providence Hospital and the nurses of Hospice Care of South Carolina for the compassionate care they provided to Jack during the final days of his life. Please sign the online guestbook at

Virginius Orville "Jack" Robertson, III COLUMBIA - Virginius Orville "Jack" Robertson, III died on July 3, 2019. Jack was born on December 22, 1935 in Lynchburg, Virginia to Kathleen Richardson Robertson and V.O. Robertson, Jr. He graduated from E.C. Glass High School and went on to attend Duke University, where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He graduated from Duke University in 1958 and was an avid Duke Blue Devil fan. In 1960, Jack married his high school sweetheart, Angie Elizabeth Morgan, and moved to Columbia, South Carolina. He worked for Dillard Paper Company for 40 years. Outside of work, Jack enjoyed tennis, snow-skiing, fishing, and photography. More importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Jack was also a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, where he served as a docent. He will be remembered as an honest and kind-hearted man. In addition to his parents, Jack is predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Angie Robertson. He is survived by his children, Elizabeth Robertson Wynne and her husband, Pat, of Midlothian, VA; Cole Robertson Lubkin and her husband Walter of Beaufort, SC; and V.O. "Rob" Robertson, IV and his wife, Meredith, of Columbia; five grandchildren, Patrick, Jack, and Luke Wynne, Ben Lubkin, and McRae Robertson. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Interment will take place in the Columbarium. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Parkinson Association of the Carolinas, 1515 Mockingbird Lane, Suite 1055, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 1100 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC or a . The family would like to thank the staff and Jack's friends at The Palmettos, especially his friend Sara Loyd, for the love they have shown him over the past few years. The family would also like to thank the 6th floor nursing staff at Providence Hospital and the nurses of Hospice Care of South Carolina for the compassionate care they provided to Jack during the final days of his life. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close