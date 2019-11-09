Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Britt Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Britt Smith LEXINGTON - Vivian Britt Smith of Lexington, wife of Raymond Smith, went home to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019. She was born May 18, 1942. Graveside services will be held 12:00 noon Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Celestial Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mothers Against Drunk Drivers in her memory. In addition to her husband of 44 years, she is survived by a sister; Doris Hyler, brother; Jack Branham (Sandra), niece; Donna Hyler Hinshaw, nephew; Dwayne Branham (Leianne), great-nieces; Stefanie Foster (Brandon), and Stacey Hinshaw, great-great-nephew; Kain Foster, great-great-nieces; Raegan Hinshaw and Ava Foster, and loving in law, Irene Branham, and step-daughters; Rhonda Faye Smith and Robin Lynn Smith. She was preceded in death by her first husband; George Richard Britt, Sr., son; George Richard "Richie" Britt, Jr., parents; Ima and Colie Branham, sister; Frances Jeffcoat, brother; Colie Branham, Jr., and step-daughter; Rebecca Kay Smith. Online register at

