Vivian Dominic "Paul" Clearly
Mr. Vivian Dominic "Paul" Cleary COLUMBIA - Funeral services for and a celebration of the life of Mr. Vivian Dominic "Paul" Cleary of Columbia and Dublin, Ireland, who died peacefully in his home on Monday August 17, will be held when it is safe to do so. Mr. Cleary was born in Dublin, Ireland on May 26, 1954. His primary occupation was spoiling his wife and daughter. He trained as an electrician at Aston Technical College in Birmingham, England, and worked in various places in England, Ireland, and America. He was proud of his time as a shop steward in England. Mr. Cleary's friends and family knew him as a person of strong opinions and moral convictions, especially concerning the rights and well-being of workers. He loved the West Bromwich Albion football club, Guinness, NCIS, his native Dublin, and learning about history. He lived in South Carolina for 21 years with his beloved wife, Eleanor Duffy Cleary, and his dear daughter, Roslyn Morgan Elizabeth Cleary. Mr. Cleary is also survived by his sisters Michelle Carmel Cleary and Shirley Margaret Cleary, a brother, Mark Anthony Cleary, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, great nieces, great nephews, and in-laws. He is predeceased by his father, James Joseph Cleary, his mother Carmel Dunne Cleary, and his brother, Ronald Timothy Cleary. His ashes will be interred at Saint Mary's Cemetery in Carlow, Ireland following a Mass of Christian Burial at a later date. The family would like to sincerely thank Latasha Nickerson of MSA Hospice for her help and kindness. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to MORE Justice, 709 Gabriel Street, Columbia SC 29203, or to Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210.

Published in The State on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

