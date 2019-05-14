Vivian Dorgay ELGIN - A service to celebrate the life of Vivian Elvira Freeman Dorgay, age 94, will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Kornegay Funeral home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, SC at 2:00 PM. She is survived by sons, Charles Kenneth Dorgay and Ronald Freeman Dorgay; daughter, Susan Dorgay Miller; 2 grandchildren; and sisters, Marilyn Freeman Bowen and Wilma Beth Freeman Shaw. Vivian was predeceased by her husband, Charles Dorgay. Online condolences may be left for the Dorgay family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 14, 2019