Vivian Dorgay

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Dorgay.
Service Information
Kornegay Funeral Home- Lugoff-Elgin Chapel - Lugoff
1139 Jefferson Davis Highway (US Highway 1 South)
Lugoff, SC
29078
(803)-438-3419
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vivian Dorgay ELGIN - A service to celebrate the life of Vivian Elvira Freeman Dorgay, age 94, will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Kornegay Funeral home, Lugoff-Elgin Chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, SC at 2:00 PM. She is survived by sons, Charles Kenneth Dorgay and Ronald Freeman Dorgay; daughter, Susan Dorgay Miller; 2 grandchildren; and sisters, Marilyn Freeman Bowen and Wilma Beth Freeman Shaw. Vivian was predeceased by her husband, Charles Dorgay. Online condolences may be left for the Dorgay family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on May 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.