Vivian Kay Chambers BATESBURG - LEESVILLE - Graveside services for Vivian Kay Chambers, 62, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday at Ridge Crest Memorial Park. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel, is assisting the family. Miss Chambers died Wednesday April 29, 2020. Born in Parkersburg, VA, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd L. and Alberta Miller Chambers. Survivors include a sister, Janet C. Taylor and was predeceased by a brother, Simon H. Derrick. Online register at barr-price.com 803-532-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 30, 2020