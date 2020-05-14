Vivian L. Pound WEST COLUMBIA - Vivian L. Pound, 91, passed away on May 12, 2020, at Agape Hospice House in Columbia, SC. A private graveside service officiated by Pastor Beau Bradberry is being held at Southland Memorial Gardens on May 14, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later time for Vivian. Memorials may be made to Willow Ridge Church, 104 Sycamore Tree Road, Lexington, SC 29073. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, assisted the family. Mrs. Pound was a native of Lexington County and was born June 20, 1928 to Leon H. and Ruth G. Williams. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard G. Pound of West Columbia. They were happily married for 70 years at the time of Richard's passing in 2014. Mrs. Pound is survived by her children, Bonnie Gunter (widowed), Thomas Pound (Nita), Wayne Pound (Marie); one sister, Doris Wooten; grandchildren, Troy Pound, Mechelle Moody, Kris Pound, Ginger Moore, and Shawn Pound; and 15 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Pound was predeceased by her husband and parents; grandchild, Sonja Gunter; sister, Jewel Martin; and brother, Carl Williams. A special acknowledgement of "thanks" is extended to Vivian's home health care team and Agape Hospice House of Columbia for their compassionate care and support. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
Published in The State on May 14, 2020.