Vivian R. Green COLUMBIA - Vivian R. Green 74, of 222 Dixon Dr. Columbia SC, passed away on Sat Aug. 22, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Friday Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia SC. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC is charge of arrangements.



