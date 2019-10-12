Vivian Shealy SUMMIT - Graveside service for Vivian Shealy, 92, will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery (Summit). The family will receive friends in the Sanctuary one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church Organ Fund, 308 Church St., Leesville (Summit) SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Shealy passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born in Summit, she was a daughter of the late J. Ethan and Katie Ballentine Shealy. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church and retired from Monroe Business Systems. Surviving are her daughter, Donna S. Taylor (Doug), sister-in-law, Kathryn Joyner; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Fred J. Shealy, daughter, Patricia Hayes, brother, Frances Shealy, and sisters, Katherine Higbee and Freida Taylor. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 12, 2019