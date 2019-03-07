Vivian H. Smith WINNSBORO - Vivian H. Smith, 90, passed peacefully from this life on Monday, March 4th at her home in Murrells Inlet, SC. The daughter of the late Arthur Duane and Callie Fowler Holsonback, Vivian was born on July 1, 1928 in Gastonia, NC. Vivian was married for 45 years to the late James "Smitty" Millard Smith, Sr. and was a long-time resident of Winnsboro, SC. Vivian is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Diane and Mike Mincey of Murrells Inlet, SC, daughter-in-law Jackie Smith of Irmo, SC (late Jim Smith), and her grandchildren, Sabrina Parker (Jason) of Blythewood, SC, Melanie Ausherman (Derek) of Surfside Beach, SC, Brittany Mincey of Nashville, TN, Bryan Greer (Shantay) of York, SC, Chris Smith of Lexington, SC, and Lacy Smith of Irmo, SC. Vivian is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Kendall Parker, Jacob Parker, Paige Parker, Payton Greer, Karson Greer, Sydney Ausherman, and Gavin Ausherman. Vivian was lovingly referred to by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Nanny." The service to celebrate the life of Vivian Smith will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 3:00pm at Stephen Greene Baptist Church in Winnsboro, SC with visitation in the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stephen Greene Baptist Church, 500 Seventh Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Smith family.
Published in The State on Mar. 7, 2019