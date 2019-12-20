Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Taylor Amick. View Sign Service Information Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium 256 Main Street Batesburg-Leesville , SC 29070 (803)-532-4411 Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian Taylor Amick GILBERT - Vivian Taylor Amick was called home to her heavenly Father Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She had been courageously battling alzheimers and on Wednesday night God's grace was the victor. Mrs. Amick was born December 2, 1927 and was predeceased by her parents, Callie and Bertha Rawl Taylor, siblings R.J. Taylor, June T. Harmon, Earlene T. Amick, C.L. Taylor, Phillip Taylor, Ouinton Taylor, and grandson Joshua Ryan Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Newman M. Amick, children, Donald K. Taylor(Judy), Dwight M. Amick(Marie), and Cathy Amick(Steve), grandchildren Wendy Miller, Ty Taylor, Jessica Stephens, Matt Taylor, Will Dennis, Kirk Austin, and Fred Austin and 13 great-grandchildren. As a military wife of 23 years, she traveled throughout the U.S. and enjoyed a tour of duty in Guam. After raising her children she became a grandmother and most days you could find her helping to take care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking, tending to her flowers, and taking care of Buddy, their beloved dog. Active in First Calvary Baptist Church, she was the first to organize Happy Faces, was WMU Director and long time Sunday school teacher. She and her husband began the Shut-In Ministry. Her gift and ministry later in life were her notes and cards the she would sent out to family, friends, and anyone she met that needed to hear words of encouragement. Everyone she met knew of her love for Jesus and she could often be heard telling of God's wonderful grace and mercy. Her life was one of service to God and her family. If you had the pleasure of knowing her you knew she loved to sing and play her lap organ. She was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all. The family would like to thank Lutheran Hospice for their wonderful care shown to her the last few weeks of her life. Family and friends will celebrate Mrs. Amick's life on Saturday at 11:00a.m. at First Calvary Baptist Church, 2320 Cedar Grove Road, Leesville, S.C. 29070. The family will receive friends following the service in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the FCBC Cemetery Fund. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online register at

