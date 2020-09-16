1/
Vivian Teasley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian Teasley GREENVILLE - Vivian Canfield Teasley, 92, of 110 Hood Road, Greenville, widow of William Oscar "Bill" Teasley, died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson. Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Odell and Odessa Oliver Canfield. She was a graduate of Lander College and was employed as a secretary with East North Elementary School. Vivian was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Powdersville, where she was a member of the Fellowship Sunday School Class. Surviving are her daughters, Sara Nicholson (Ron) of Easley and Rev. Mary Teasley (George Donigian) of Surfside Beach; a brother, Jesse Odell Canfield, Jr.; grandchildren, Erin Canady (Brian), Chris Nicholson (Carolyn), Caitlin Stokes (Jarrod), Sara Warren (Drey) and Rebecca Bills (Terry); and great grandchildren, Bennet Stokes, Ronan Canady, Reagan Nicholson, William Nicholson, Aubrey Warren, Wesley Kate Warren and Oscar Bills. A private family service will be held. Memorials may be made to Bethesda United Methodist Church, 516 Piedmont Road, Easley, SC 29642, Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or to the charity of your choice. Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
1025 South Main St.
Greenwood, SC 29646
864-229-3300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved