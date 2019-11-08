Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivienne Dawn Maddox. View Sign Service Information Whitaker Funeral Home 1704 College St. Newberry , SC 29108 (803)-276-5000 Graveside service 10:30 AM Newberry Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Vivienne Dawn Maddox NEWBERRY - Vivienne Dawn Maddox was born March 8, 1937, in Columbia, South Carolina, and died on October 18, 2019 at Wellmore in Lexington. She was one of three children of the late Callie Franklin Maddox and Vivienne Bodie Maddox. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Frances Steadman Maddox, and by her brother-in-law, Robert Charles Emling. Also surviving are her nephew, Callie Franklin Maddox, III; nieces, Sonja Maddox Hollis, Vivienne Emling Crye, and Dawn Parker Emling; great-nephews, Michael Anthony Hollis, Jr., Maddox Anderson Crye, and Robert Christopher Crye; and great-nieces, Graycyn Frances Hollis and Vivian Mackenzie Maddox. She also leaves a goddaughter, Sherry Dawn Cromer Lown. An honor graduate of Girls High School in Anderson, Dr. Maddox was awarded the A.B. degree, magna cum laude, in English and social services from Erskine College in 1958. She earned the M.A. degree in English from the University of Georgia in 1959. The following year she taught English and speech at Jacksonville State University in Jacksonville, Alabama. Dr. Maddox was enrolled in 1961 in the United States Navy Officer Candidate School (Women), Newport, Rhode Island, graduating with distinction. She served eight years as a commissioned line officer in tours of duty which included naval intelligence and woman officer recruiting. In 1971. She received the M.A. degree in history museum administration and American folk culture from the Cooperstown Graduate Program affiliated with the State University of New York at Oneonta. In 1976 Cornell University conferred upon Dr. Maddox the Ph.D. degree in history of architecture, with minors in history of urban planning and historic preservation. From 1971 to 1972, Dr. Maddox served as the first architectural historian for the Mississippi Department of Archives and History in Jackson. She worked for the State Historical Society of North Dakota in Bismarck in 1976 to 1977. She then became director of historic preservation and deputy state historic preservation officer with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. From 1979 through 1982, Dr. Maddox was employed by the Office of Archaeology and Historic Preservation in Olympia, Washington, as architectural historian and cultural resource programs coordinator. Beginning in 1982, she was deputy state historic preservation officer for Connecticut Historical Commission, retiring in 2002. Among her accomplishments, she photographed and scripted a public presentation for the National Historic Landmarks program in Connecticut. Dr. Maddox worked with a variety of heritage resources during her career, utilizing federal, state, and local programs to identify and protect historic buildings and places. She authored articles on issues in historic preservation and individuals who contributed to the movement, and lectured on historic preservation at the Cooperstown Graduate Program and at Cornell University. In 2007, she was inducted into its Academic Hall of Fame by her alma mater, Erskine College, in recognition of her contributions to the preservation of America's cultural patrimony. Dr. Maddox held memberships in the National Trust for Historic Preservation, National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution, National Society of Magna Charta Dames, Connecticut Trust for Historic Preservation, Mississippi Heritage Trust, State Historical Society of North Dakota Foundation, and South Carolina Historical Society. Graveside funeral services for Dr. Maddox will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be sent to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, 1785 Massachusetts Ave., NW, Washington, DC 20036. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at

