Voncille Collins Manger WINNSBORO - Voncille Collins Manger, 85, known to all as Von, died January 25, 2020. Born in Winnsboro, SC she was the daughter of the late Palford Sparks Collins and Sue Stevenson Collins. Von had been a resident of the Columbia area all her life. She spent most of her working years with Southern Bell but also worked for C&S bank and the Student Loan Corporation. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. Surviving are her husband Botsford "Bob" Manger, daughters, Debra Blake and Marian Grice of West Columbia, Brenda Brown of Lexington, Sherry Ferring of Chapin, stepdaughter Cheryl Sampson of Hillsborough, NC, sister June Arnold of North Charleston, SC, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and her "best dog ever" Bailey. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred and brother Danny (aka DJ). Her body was cremated. Per her wishes there will be no visitation or service. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to PETS, Inc. 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170. Please sign the online guest book by visiting www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on Jan. 28, 2020