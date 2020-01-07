Vonda J. Harmon

Obituary
Vonda J. Harmon EASTOVER - Celebration of Life services for Vonda Harmon, 60 of Eastover, will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at McLeod United Methodist Church, 11640 Garners Ferry Road, Eastover, SC 29044. Pastor Sharon Long will officiate. Pallbearers will be Robbie Williams, Roger McLemore, Troy Harmon, Gavin Ellenburg, Ashton Petoskey and Johnny Kitt. Burial will follow the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park in Columbia. The family will greet friends from 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Vonda Harmon passed away January 4, 2020 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Frederick Arnold Bolton, step-father, Rick "Poppy" Holten and Jeanne Durham Holten. In addition to her parents and step-father, Vonda was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer Jena Clayton. Vonda is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Jerry M. Harmon; daughters, Rachael Jeanean Petoskey, step-daughter Tina Marie Harmon; grandchildren, Gavin Hayes Ellenburg, Ashton Blair Petoskey, Johnny Tremain Kitt. Vonda is also survived by her siblings, Tina Jeanne Sorrenti (John), Douglas Edward Bryan, April Joy Bryan, Connie Bolton Waters, Dennis Bolton, Sherry Bolton Ballard, Allison Bolton Lynch, Samantha Bolton Smith, aunt, Linda Hughes; mother-in-law, Delsie Faye Harmon. Vonda loved camping, fishing and all animals. She was hilarious, loving, kind and her door was always open to help others. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of South Carolina, 4151 Spruill Avenue, Suite 250, North Charleston, SC 29405. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Jan. 7, 2020
