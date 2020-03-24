Vondola Senn Clark LEESVILLE - Vondola Senn Clark, 98, of Leesville, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 4:00 P.M. Thursday, March 26, at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery with Chaplin Mike Driggers officiating. Mrs. Clark was born in Augusta, GA, daughter of the late Clarence and Quilla Lilla Hite Senn. She was married to the late Everett M. Clark, Sr. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Everett M. (Joyce) Clark, Jr; daughters and sons-in-law, Lilla Von (Henry) Hall, Peggy (Labon) Ricard, Barbara (Wayne) Shealy, Cindy (Jimmy) Wingard; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Roscoe and Wilbur Senn. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 308 Church Street, Leesville, SC 29070. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Generations of B-L and South Carolina Hospice for all their love and care. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on Mar. 24, 2020