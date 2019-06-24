Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary

Major V.P. Newton, U.S. Army, Retired JUNE 14, 1934 - JUNE 22, 2019 LEXINGTON - Major V.P. Newton passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on June 22, 2019, ending a courageous battle with cancer. Major Newton was born in Manchester, TN on June 14, 1934. He joined the U.S. Army as a teen and completed the Basic Airborne Course at Ft. Benning, GA in October, 1949, at the age of fifteen. Shortly thereafter he was deployed to Korea for a tour of combat duty in the Korean War. He went on to valiantly serve his country in the U.S. Army for twenty-two years, serving proudly as a member of the 187th Airborne Infantry Regiment (Rakkasans). As part of his distinguished military career, Major Newton served two tours of combat duty in Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star (with the "V" Device for Valor) on November 25, 1966. Upon his retirement from the Army, Major Newton had a successful career with the American Red Cross for twenty years as he continued his lifelong pursuit of service to others. After his retirement from the Red Cross, he enjoyed fishing, motorcycle trips to Daytona Beach Bike Week and the mountains of North Carolina, playing golf, and riding on his John Deere. While Major Newton was extremely proud of his military career, he was more proud of his family. While stationed in Germany as a young man from rural Tennessee he met and married his wife, Ruth, who remained the love of his life. As she had always been, she was at his side, holding his hand when he passed. They raised two sons, Steve and Rob, always placing the interests of their children above all else. Major Newton is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Ruth I. Newton; his son Steve (wife Amy); his son Rob (wife Caroline); his grandchildren: Eric (wife Kristilee), Scott (wife Kristin), and Josie. In addition, he had seven great-grandchildren Addison, Presley, Parker, Lee, Hayes, Ford, and Ruthie. Major Newton was a hero to his sons and grandchildren as a loyal husband, father, grandfather, and soldier. He always had a smile to offer his family and loved to laugh with them. Until his last breath, caring for his family was always his primary concern and he did it well. The family will have a private, graveside service with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that you please make a donation to the Fisher House Foundation (

