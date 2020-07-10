1/2
W. Dale Cook Jr.
W. Dale Cook, Jr. WEST COLUMBIA - W. Dale Cook, Jr. of West Columbia passed away on Tuesday, July 07, 2020 at the age of 91, surrounded by his family in his home. Dale was born on August 26, 1928, in Nashville, TN, to the late Reverend Watson Dale and Mary Watts Cook. He and Jerry, his wife of nearly 70 years, were members of Mount Hebron United Methodist Church in West Columbia. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was affectionately known to his grandchildren as Papa. Ever the quintessential self-taught handyman, Dale was known as a Jack of all trades, and a master of all of them. He especially loved being in the kitchen making some of his family's favorite southern comfort foods. He was always willing to lend a hand, and his skills, to help friends, family, and his community. Prior to entering the workforce and just shy of his 18th birthday, Dale did a three-month tour as part of the Army Transport Services arm of the U.S. Maritime Service. He was also a member of the National Guard Washington Light Infantry, Charleston, SC. In 1946, he joined Parker Laboratories in Charleston, SC learning and advancing in the asphalt and concrete construction business. He continued this career with Banks Construction Company in Charleston and North Augusta. In 1965, Dale moved his young family to Camak, GA to join Weston & Brooker Company, later acquired by Martin Marietta Aggregates (Lockheed Martin), where he was Superintendent of several granite quarries. He retired in December 1984 as a salesman in their Charlotte, NC office. Dale and Jerry then relocated to Chapin, SC where they owned and operated Chapin Equipment & Repair for 11 years. Dale is survived by his wife, Geraldine "Jerry" Rowell Cook, daughter, Wendy C. Wilson (Jack) of North, daughter, Fran C. Thurman (Chuck) of Columbia, daughter, Amy C. Pettit of Fort Mill, son, M. Joseph Cook (Maryann), Long Beach Township, NJ, and daughter, Tracy C. Huddleston (Jonathan) of Lone Star; sister, Eugenia C. Layfield Fort White, FL brother John Cook, Chattanooga, TN and sister, Susan C. Walters, Loretto, TN, six grandsons, four granddaughters, and three great-granddaughters. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Charles Justin Wilson. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, at Woodridge Memorial Park, Lexington, SC. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Thompson Funeral Home, West Columbia, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Hebron Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.

Published in The State on Jul. 10, 2020.
